WPD: Man charged in 1995 rape case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has charged a man in a 1995 rape case.
Freddie Jackson, 53, has been charged with First Degree Kidnapping, First Degree Rape, First Degree Sexual Offense, and Common Law Robbery.
Jackson currently is serving time in Columbus County for robberies and will be transported to New Hanover County once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
“Around 2 a.m. September 2, 1995, the victim was working the night shift at a convenience store on 23rd St. when a male suspect robbed the store and committed the sexual assault. He fled before police arrived,” the WPD said in a news release. “Under state law at that time, rape kits could not be tested without a known suspect. As a result, the victim’s kit was not tested until 2019, after the Standing Up for Rape Victims Act was signed into law. Wilmington detectives received a positive CODIS hit in March of 2020. CODIS hits occur when DNA evidence from an unsolved case matches that of a convicted offender or arrestee; however, an arrest can’t be made on a CODIS hit alone.
“WPD detectives have worked tirelessly for the last six months to reopen the investigation, conduct follow-up interviews, and confirm the suspect. It’s now certain that the suspect is 53-year-old Freddie Jackson.”
