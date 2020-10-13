Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor greenway trail proposed for Brunswick County

“The proposed Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Multi-Use Greenway/Blueway Trail project would travel from the Town of Navassa into the Town of Leland along South Navassa Road, then travel south along NC 133 towards the City of Southport. The proposed concept of a Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Multi-Use Greenway/Blueway Trail would convey bicycle and pedestrian traffic into the heart of the Leland community, promote physical health, and provide greater bike/ped connectivity in and the surrounding areas,” according to the Town of Leland’s Town Council agenda.