First Alert Forecast: midweek cool down, stormy Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Two cold fronts will be the main drivers of the forecast narrative as they slice across the Cape Fear Region this week.
The first front will be the weaker of the two: it will replace a muggy Tuesday with temperatures in the 80s with a more refreshing Wednesday with readings in the 60s and 70s. Breezes will angle in from the northwest Tuesday and north Wednesday and, as these will be drying winds, the risk for a shower or thunderstorm will be very low with this first front.
The second front will be stronger and, as it approaches, warrants higher chances for sparking a shower or gusty thunderstorm Friday. Those odds: 40%. A purposeful push of northerly winds will follow this front and, for the weekend, you may expect high temperatures in the brisk 60s Saturday, lows in the chilly 40s Saturday night, and highs in the mellow 70s Sunday.
Your First Alert Forecast features zero input from any active or remnant tropical systems. A low pressure system east of the Caribbean islands has a chance to develop but, in the long range, wind shear ought to limit its strength. Thanks for staying alert for tropical storms and hurricanes as the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season slowly winds down in the coming weeks.
Your First Alert seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here.
