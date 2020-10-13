Express Employment, NCWorks holding drive-thru hiring event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Express Employment and NCWorks will be hosting a drive-thru hiring event Wednesday, Oct. 14.
The event will take place at Okami Japanese Steakhouse (614 S. College Road) from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Among the positions available are:
- Accounts Payable/Receivables
- Administrative Assistants
- Assembler
- Bookkeeper
- Certified Medical Assistants
- Forklift Operators
- Landscaper
- Machine Operators
- Medical Receptionist/Medical Assistants
- Paralegal/Legal Assistants
- Receptionists
- Warehouse Jobs
Applicants are asked to bring two forms of ID.
For more information, call the NCWorks Career Center at 910-251-5777.
