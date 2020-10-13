Express Employment, NCWorks holding drive-thru hiring event

Express Employment, NCWorks holding drive-thru hiring event
Express Employment and NCWorks will be hosting a drive-thru hiring event Wednesday, Oct. 14. (Source: WVIR)
By WECT Staff | October 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT - Updated October 13 at 11:03 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Express Employment and NCWorks will be hosting a drive-thru hiring event Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The event will take place at Okami Japanese Steakhouse (614 S. College Road) from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Among the positions available are:

  • Accounts Payable/Receivables
  • Administrative Assistants
  • Assembler
  • Bookkeeper
  • Certified Medical Assistants
  • Forklift Operators
  • Landscaper
  • Machine Operators
  • Medical Receptionist/Medical Assistants
  • Paralegal/Legal Assistants
  • Receptionists
  • Warehouse Jobs

Applicants are asked to bring two forms of ID.

For more information, call the NCWorks Career Center at 910-251-5777.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.