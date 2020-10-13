Dosher Hospital names permanent CEO, president

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - After serving in the positions in an interim basis since February, Dr. Brad Hilaman and Lynda Stanley have been permanently appointed as Dosher Memorial Hospital’s CEO and president, respectively.
“We have great confidence that Dosher is well positioned to handle all of the challenges and changes that the healthcare world continues to face, and to excel at strategically planning for our future,” said Dosher Board of Trustees Chairman Robert Howard. “This could not be accomplished without the amazing team at Dosher under the leadership of President Lynda Stanley and CEO Brad Hilaman. They have proven beyond any reasonable doubt that they know how to get the job done.”
Dr. Hilaman, who has been affiliated with Dosher since 1995, also is the hospital’s chief medical officer.
Stanley was COO of Dosher Hospital from 1986 until 2014 when she became president of the hospital’s newly formed Dosher Hospital Foundation.
