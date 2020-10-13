Devontae Cacok now an NBA Champion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Los Angeles Lakers forward Devontae Cacok left UNCW as one of the most decorated basketball players in program history.
Now, Cacok has accomplished something that no other Seahawk player has done...win an NBA Championship.
For Cacok there will be plenty of time to celebrate but winning won’t sink in until he gets his championship ring.
“Once you get that ring, it’s like concrete,” said Cacok. “It’s like we actually won the NBA Finals, and nobody can take that away from us.”
After a stellar career for the Seahawks, Cacok went undrafted before signing with the Lakers G-League team. He believes playing for a mid-major program like UNCW helped him on his journey.
“It was just a lot of motivation,” said Cacok. “It’s an honor for me to represent UNCW. I try to represent them in the best way I can. Seeing UNCW has a champion...I don’t think a lot of people at UNCW thought they’d see that. I know I didn’t, for a while at least.”
Now that the season is over, he’s left the NBA bubble...a place where, over three months, no players tested positive for COVID-19. Now, he’s home in Atlanta and needs to be aware of the virus.
“I definitely have to be cautious for sure; I don’t want to get sick,” said Cacok. “I don’t want to get my family sick. I definitely have to be safe and aware of what I’m doing and where I’m going and whom I’m doing it with.”
