Curbside pick-up at two NHC libraries will be affected by early voting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One-stop early voting, which begins Thursday October 15, will impact curbside pick-up at Northeast Library and Pine Valley Library.
Northeast and Pine Valley libraries are two of the county’s nine early voting sites designated by the New Hanover County Board of Elections as early voting sites.
Library patrons will still be able to pick up reserved materials inside Northeast and Pine Valley libraries; curbside services will resume Wednesday, November 4.
Apart from Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, curbside pick-up will still be available at the Main Library at 201 Chestnut Street downtown and at Pleasure Island Library at 1401 Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach.
Another one of the sites, the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center’s multi-purpose room, will serve as a one-stop early voting site, while the remainder of the building is closed for activities because of COVID-19; however, drive-thru meals for seniors over 60 will continue in front of the building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visitors to the Senior Resource Center and other locations like the New Hanover County Arboretum will notice an increase in voter traffic beginning Thursday.
A full list of the one-stop early voting locations, dates and times for New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, Bladen and Columbus counties can be found here.
People can avoid the crowds on election day and cast an absentee ballot in-person at any of the one-stop voting locations. Additional COVID-19 precautions are in place to protect the health of voters and polling station workers. Masks will be available for voters.
Residents who are not registered may also register and vote using same-day registration at an early voting site in the county in which they reside so long as they can provide a “proof of address” document that includes the name and current address of the applicant.
Voters can hand-deliver completed absentee ballots to any of the one-stop voting sites in the county in which they are registered during the early voting period (October 15-31).
Curbside voting will also be available to anyone unable to enter the voting locations due to age or physical disability.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.