COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants charging cart for students’ Chromebooks

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Kathy Butler, a K-2 teacher at Williams Township in Columbus County, is hoping to purchase a charging cart for her students' Chromebooks. She’s asking for donations on the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
“We are receiving Chromebooks for every student in October,” Butler says on the Donors Choose web page. “Kindergarten students will use their Chromebooks at school only. The charging cart is a great need for storage and charging.”
Butler will use the charging cart to charge the individual Chromebooks. She had an original goal of a little over $900. She still needs $779 to fully fund her project. Once that happens, Donors Choose will purchase the charging cart and have it delivered to the school.
If you would like to donate to Ms. Butler’s project, click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.