Charter captain saves sea turtle from certain death, caught in a gill net

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - On a typical sunset cruise last week in Brunswick County, Charter Captain Jeff Williamson saw something that caught his eye and it just didn’t look right. It was a cluster of gill net floats.
“Typically when you put a gill net out the floats are stretched out. These were all bunched up. I told my crew I said if you guys got a minute, I want to get that out of the water because it doesn’t need to be there,” said Jeff Williamson, Charter Captain.
Williamson believes someone had to cut a section of the gill net off and leave it and it got caught in some debris. The gill net was found near the damaged Oak Island pier at town park.
As Williamson pulled the gill net out of the water he saw the belly of a sea turtle. It was entangled in the net.
“It had the webbing tied around it’s neck. We got it in the boat and was able to get the knife in between the netting and the turtle’s neck cut away so we freed the turtle.”
The turtle was freed but needed help breathing.
“When I used to work commercial shrimp boats, we’d always lift up on the shell to help them catch a breath. After I lifted the shell and took some of the pressure of his chest it definitely took a deep breath and then it took two more as I lifted, pretty cool.”
Williamson says if they hadn’t found the sea turtle it definitely would have died.
“If we hadn’t intervened that night because it was sunset it was about to get dark and the turtle could not, it was low tide and it was under water so high tide it would have been further underwater and it wouldn’t have come back.”
Williamson released the sea turtle away from the area and it swam away.
North Carolina is the only state that still allows gill nets to be used on a widespread commercial capacity.
There are been attempts to ban the use of gill nets. Many see them as death traps for anything and everything that gets caught in them.
