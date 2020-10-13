CFPUA: Damaged sewer main leaks 3,700 gallons of untreated wastewater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with CFPUA said over 3,700 gallons of untreated wastewater leaked from a damaged sewer force main Tuesday afternoon.
According to a news release, a contractor was working in the 7100 block of Market Street around 2:30 p.m. when they struck and damaged the sewer line.
“CFPUA crews responded immediately and shut down several wastewater pump stations in the area as a precaution,” the news release stated. “Crews with the contractor were able to make emergency repairs, stopping the [sanitary sewer overflow] and restoring service by 3:45 p.m.”
CFPUA estimates 3,720 gallons of untreated wastewater entered a tributary of Pages Creek and crews are conducting pump and haul operations to recover as much of the wastewater as possible.
“CFPUA’s Environmental Management Department has begun water sampling in the area to determine whether the SSO has impacted surface water quality,” the news release stated.
