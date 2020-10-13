Carolina Beach to vote on lowering Dow Road speed limit

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Carolina Beach has been attempting to lower the speed limit on Dow Road for years but has been unsuccessful due to resistance from the NCDOT.
But recently the NCDOT signed off on the speed reduction and town council is expected to officially vote on a resolution that would approve the change during Tuesday night’s regular meeting.
The resolution would drop the speed limit on Dow Road — a state-owned road — from 55 mph to 45 mph between Tarboro Avenue and Ocean Boulevard. Last month, town council approved a resolution to drop a section of Ocean Boulevard, another state-owned road, to 35 mph.
In the past, the state has been hesitant to change the speed limits in Carolina Beach due to traffic studies that show drivers travelling above the already posted speed limit on these roads. That is why the NCDOT asked the town to enforce the speed limit changes along these routes before the state agency would approve the reductions.
“We had meetings with DOT and they have told us they are willing to approve speed limits if we agree to enforce the speed limits on Ocean Boulevard and Dow,” Town Manager Bruce Oakley said at a town council workshop in August.
Jessi Leonard, a traffic engineer for the NCDOT, wrote in a Sept. 24 memo to the town that “based on a field review and since the town has documented their intentions to enforce the new speed limits in the supplied resolution, we are in approval of [the Dow Road speed limit change request]."
The town council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at Town Hall located at 1121 N. Lake Park Boulevard.
