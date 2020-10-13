Barbara Yates-Lockamy is the democratic nominee running in the NC Senate District 13 race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Barbara Yates-Lockamy is the democratic nominee for the District 13 seat in the North Carolina Senate, which covers all of Columbus and Robeson counties.
Yates-Lockamy served two terms on the Columbus County Board of Education, winning elections in 2010 and 2014. She held the positions of Chair and Vice-Chair of the board during her tenure. Yates-Lockamy ran as the democratic nominee in the NC House District 46 race in 2018 challenging Rep. Brenden Jones, receiving nearly 37 percent of vote.
Yates-Lockamy is a retired educator who spent 40 years in various positions in public schools including teacher, career counselor and assistant superintendent. She lives in Whiteville.
Attempts to contact Yates-Lockamy’s opponent, incumbent Sen. Danny Earl Britt, to schedule an interview were not returned or answered.
