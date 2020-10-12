What to expect if you plan to cast ballot during early voting

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Early voting in North Carolina runs October 15-31 and if you are voting in Brunswick County you won’t have to look hard to notice precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
If lines stretch outside the seven locations, voters will be encouraged to social distance. Also, the number of people allowed inside at once will vary depending on the location.
And if you forget a mask, don’t worry, volunteers at each polling location will provide you with one.
“We want to encourage all voters to wear a mask,” said Melissa Monroe the Deputy Director of Brunswick County Board of Elections. “All of our poll workers will be wearing masks when they are working and having interaction with voters.”
Voting booths will also be at least six feet apart, and when social distancing isn’t possible, they are taking other precautions.
“There will be a partition between the voter and the poll worker checking them in when there is less than six feet to create their document and issue them a ballot,” said Monroe.
Election officials are even stocking up on the pens voters will use to mark the ballots. You’ll get one when you start the process, and you’ll take it with you when you leave...a souvenir of sorts, to keep safety first.
“We want voters to feel safe when they come to vote,” said Monroe. “Because voting is so important. Safety is at such a spotlight and is always important. We are following all the guidance that has been given to us by the State Board of Elections and the Department of Health and Human Services and their COVID guidelines.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.