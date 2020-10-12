Parole denied for man convicted of 1986 armed robbery in New Hanover County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A man serving a life sentence for an armed robbery in New Hanover County in 1986 will not be released from prison.
According to a news release from the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, the agency suspended its investigation and denied parole for Jerry C. Maness.
He’s currently serving a life sentence plus 25 years on armed robbery and first-degree burglary charges after he was convicted of breaking into a elderly man’s home and robbing him at gunpoint in March 1986.
Maness’ case will be reviewed again on or before June 6, 2021, state officials said.
According to online records, Maness has been cited for 27 infractions, including substance possession, sell/misuse medication, weapon possession, fighting and theft of property, among others, while in prison.
He has numerous prior convictions, including breaking and entering, larceny, attempted prison escape and more.
The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. However, the commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.
