One-stop early voting dates, times and locations in southeastern North Carolina counties for 2020 General Elections

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One-stop early voting runs from Thursday, October 15 to Saturday, October 31, in counties across North Carolina. Local Boards of Elections have set up several locations where voters can cast ballots ahead of Election Day, November 3.
Individuals who are not registered to vote in a county can register during the one-stop early voting period through “Same Day Registration”. The individual must fill out a voter registration application form, and present the official at the one-stop early voting location with address verification (which could include a valid driver’s license, utility bill with the applicant’s address or a recent pay stub with the applicant’s address).
The New Hanover County Board of Elections has set up nine separate locations where voters can take advantage of one-stop early voting. The dates and times for all of the locations are the same beginning with Thursday, October 15 and running through Saturday, October 31.
New Hanover County One-stop Early Voting Locations:
- New Hanover County Board of Elections, 230 Government Center Dr., Suite 34, Wilmington, NC 28403
- Cape Fear Community College North Campus McKeithan Center, 4500 Blue Clay Road, Castle Hayne, NC 28429
- Carolina Beach Community Center, 300 Cape Fear Blvd., Carolina Beach, NC 28428
- NHC Senior Resource Center- Multipurpose Room,2222 S. College Road, Wilmington, NC 28412
- Northeast Regional Library David E. Paynter Room,1241 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington, NC 28405
- Wilma W. Daniels Art Gallery at CFCC, 200 Hanover Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
- Moose Lodge,4610 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington, NC 28412
- Pine Valley Library, 3802 S College Road, Wilmington, NC 28412
- New Hanover County Arboretum, 6206 Oleander Drive, Wilmington 28403
Dates & Times:
Thursday, October 15 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Friday, October 16 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Saturday, October 17 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sunday, October 18 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday, October 19 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Tuesday, October 20 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Wednesday, Oct 21 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Thursday, October 22 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Friday, October 23 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Saturday, Oct 24 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sunday, October 25 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday, October 26 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Tuesday, October 27 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Wednesday, Oct 28 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Thursday, October 29 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Friday, October 30 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Saturday, October 31 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
The Brunswick County Board of Elections set up seven separate locations where voters can take advantage of one-stop early voting beginning with Thursday, October 15 and running through Saturday, October 31. The main location of the Cooperative Extension Office is taking the place of the Board of Elections Office. There are also six satellite locations The dates and times are different for the satellite locations than the main location.
Brunswick County One-stop Early Voting Main Location:
Brunswick County Cooperative Extension (in lieu of the Board of Elections) 25 Referendum Drive, Building N, Bolivia
Dates & Times:
Thursday, October 15 8:30 am – 5:00 pm
Friday, October 16 8:30 am – 5:00 pm
Saturday, October 17 CLOSED
Sunday, October 18 CLOSED
Monday, October 19 8:30 am – 5:00 pm
Tuesday, October 20 8:30 am – 5:00 pm
Wednesday, October 21 8:30 am – 5:00 pm
Thursday, October 22 8:30 am – 5:00 pm
Friday, October 23 8:30 am – 5:00 pm
Saturday, October 24 CLOSED
Sunday, October 25 CLOSED
Monday, October 26 8:30 am – 5:00 pm
Tuesday, October 27 8:30 am – 5:00 pm
Wednesday, October 28 8:30 am – 5:00 pm
Thursday, October 29 8:30 am – 5:00 pm
Friday, October 30 8:30 am – 5:00 pm
Saturday, October 31 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Brunswick County One-stop Early Voting Satellite Locations:
- The Brunswick Center at Leland ∙ 121 Town Hall Drive NE ∙ Leland
- Leland Cultural Arts Center ∙ 1212 Magnolia Village Way ∙ Leland
- The Brunswick Center at Southport ∙ 1513 North Howe Street ∙ Suite 1 ∙ Southport
- The Brunswick Center at Supply ∙ 101 Stone Chimney Drive ∙ Supply
- Shallotte Commons ∙ 5051 Main Street ∙ Suite 4 ∙ Shallotte
- The Brunswick Center at Calabash ∙ 10050 Beach Drive SW ∙ Calabash
Dates & Times:
Thursday, October 15 8:30 am – 7:30 pm
Friday, October 16 8:30 am – 7:30 pm
Saturday, October 17 10:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Sunday, October 18 NOON – 5:00 pm
Monday, October 19 8:30 am – 7:30 pm
Tuesday, October 20 8:30 am – 7:30 pm
Wednesday, October 21 8:30 am – 7:30 pm
Thursday, October 22 8:30 am – 7:30 pm
Friday, October 23 8:30 am – 7:30 pm
Saturday, October 24 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Sunday, October 25 NOON – 5:00pm
Monday, October 26 8:30 am – 7:30 pm
Tuesday, October 27 8:30 am – 7:30 pm
Wednesday, October 28 8:30 am – 7:30 pm
Thursday, October 29 8:30 am – 7:30 pm
Friday, October 30 8:30 am – 7:30 pm
Saturday, October 31 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
The Pender County Board of Elections set up five separate locations where voters can take advantage of one-stop early voting beginning with Thursday, October 15 and running through Saturday, October 31. The dates and times are similar for all locations.
Pender County Early Voting Locations:
- Cooperative Extension Auditorium (Instead of Board of Elections Office), 801 S. Walker Street Burgaw, NC 28425
- Pender County Annex 15060 US Highway 17, Hampstead, NC 28443
- Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department 227 Scott Road, Rocky Point, NC 28457
- Cape Fear Community College 621 NC Highway 210 East, Hampstead, NC 28443
- Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department 19170 US Highway 421, Willard, NC 28478
Dates & Times:
Thursday October 15 & Friday October 16 7:30 AM – 7:30 PM
Saturday October 17 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Sunday October 18 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Monday October 19 thru Friday October 23 7:30 AM – 7:30 PM
Saturday October 24 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Sunday October 25 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Monday October 26 thru Friday October 30 7:30 AM – 7:30 PM
Saturday October 31 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
The Columbus County Board of Elections set up five separate locations where voters can take advantage of one-stop early voting beginning with Thursday, October 15 and running through Saturday, October 31. The dates and times are different depending on the location.
Columbus County Early Voting Locations, Dates & Times:
- Columbus County Board of Elections, 2322 James B. White Highway North, Whiteville, NC 28472
MONDAYS – FRIDAYS 8:30 A.M.-5:00 P.M.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 8:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.
- Chadbourn Municipal Annex 208 East 1st Avenue, Chadbourn NC 28431
- Fair Bluff Fire Department 152 Main St., Fair Bluff NC, 28439
- Tabor City Courthouse, 110 W Fourth Street, Tabor City, NC 28463
- Ransom Event Center, 2696 General Howe Highway, Riegelwood, NC 28456
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15 - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 8:00 A.M. - 7:30 P.M.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 8:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 19 - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23 8:00 A.M. - 7:30 P.M.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 8:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M
MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 8:00 A.M. - 7:30 P.M.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 8:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.
The Bladen County Board of Elections has set up six separate locations where voters can take advantage of one-stop early voting beginning with Thursday, October 15 and running through Saturday, October 31. The dates and times are similar for each location.
Bladen County Early Voting Locations:
- Bladen County Recreation Dept. (Gym) 803 W King St. Elizabethtown N.C. 28337
- Spaulding Monroe Building. 508 MLK Dr. Bladenboro N.C. 28320
- East Arcadia Town Hall 1472 East Arcadia Road. Riegelwood, N.C. 28456.
- Booker T. Washington Primary School, 66 Booker T. Washington School Rd. Clarkton N.C. 28433.
- Bay Tree Fire Department, 12717 NC 41 Hwy East, Harrells N.C. 28444
- Tar Heel Municipal Building, 14867 NC 87 West, Tar Heel N.C. 28448.
Dates & Times
Mondays thru Fridays (From October 15 - October 30): 8:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Saturdays (October 17, 24 and 31) 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Sundays (October 18 and 25) 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
For those who live in counties outside of southeastern North Carolina and want to check their early voting locations, dates and times, click here to visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website search tool.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.