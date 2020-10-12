One dead, several injured in Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is dead and several others are injured following an early morning shooting Monday in Myrtle Beach, police said.
The shooting happened at Allen’s Food Basket in the 1000 block of Highway 501 around 4:30 a.m., according to Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest.
The people injured in the shooting are receiving treatment, Vest added. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
According to Vest, the suspect in the case remains at large.
Anyone with photos or videos that could aid in the investigation is asked to call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.
