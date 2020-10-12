NWS confirms EF-1 tornado struck Columbus County community

The NWS confirms a tornado touched down in the Nakina community in Columbus County Sunday evening (Source: NWS)
By WECT Staff | October 12, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT - Updated October 12 at 11:45 AM

NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in a Columbus County community as a severe weather swept through the area Sunday evening.

According to a report from the NWS, an EF-1 tornado with preliminary wind speeds of 95 miles per hour struck the Nakina area just before 6 p.m., damaging a building along Seven Creeks Highway, south of Walter Ward Road.

The twister also destroyed a small storage building on Et Richardson Road, east of Hoover Ray Road.

No injuries were reported.

