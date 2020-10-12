North Carolina native on Time Magazine’s list of 100 most influential people

“Do what scares you," said Koch. "Of course I don’t mean take unnecessary risks or anything like that but what I mean is identify those things that intrigue you but you might feel like are just outside of your reach or they sound too intimidating for you to actually do them. And if you go for those things, its often a path that is after your passions but it’s going to lead you to the most reward because you find you can achieve more than you ever thought you could. It leads you to rise to more challenges rather than shy away from them.”