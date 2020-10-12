NHCS meal services location and service hours change as district shifts to plan B

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For parents and students in New Hanover County electing to learn from home and still receive school lunches there will be some changes stating Monday.
New Hanover county School’s are updating their curbside meal program, meals will remain free for students and the school system will provide one meal per child.
“As the district shifts to plan B, the NHCS Curbside Grab and Go meal program time will change to 11:30am-12:30pm beginning on October 12, 2020. Free meals are available for children age 18 years and younger. Parents, guardians, and students can pick up one free complete meal per child, Monday through Friday and no parent or guardian consent form is required. A complete meal consists of lunch and breakfast for the next day,” according to NHCS.
Meal pick-up locations include:
- Alderman Elementary
- Bellamy Elementary
- Blair Elementary
- Bradley Creek Elementary
- Carolina Beach Elementary
- Castle Hayne Elementary
- Codington Elementary
- College Park Elementary
- Eaton Elementary
- Forest Hills Elementary
- Hoggard High School
- Holly Tree Elementary
- Murray Middle
- Murrayville Elementary
- Myrtle Grove Middle
- New Hanover High School
- Ogden Elementary
- Parsley Elementary
- Pine Valley Elementary
- Porters Neck Elementary
- Rachel Freeman School of Engineering
- Roland Grise Middle
- Snipes Academy of Art & Design
- Sunset Park Elementary
- Trask Middle
- D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy (UNCW)
- Williams Elementary
- Williston Middle
- Winter Park Elementary
- Wrightsboro Elementary
More information on the curbside program, along with pickup locations and times can be found online.
