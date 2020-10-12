NHCS meal services location and service hours change as district shifts to plan B

“As the district shifts to plan B, the NHCS Curbside Grab and Go meal program time will change to 11:30am-12:30pm beginning on October 12, 2020. Free meals are available for children age 18 years and younger. Parents, guardians, and students can pick up one free complete meal per child, Monday through Friday and no parent or guardian consent form is required. A complete meal consists of lunch and breakfast for the next day,” according to NHCS.