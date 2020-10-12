Judge denies CFPUA motion to intervene in NC’s complaint against Chemours over PFAS

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladen County Superior Court judge on Monday denied CFPUA’s motion to intervene in the state’s complaint against Chemours.
Last month, CFPUA officials stated they filed the motion to be granted “equal standing with the State and Cape Fear River Watch in negotiations about measures Chemours must take to address the company’s PFAS releases, including contamination in the drinking water of CFPUA’s customers.”
Back in August, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and Chemours announced they agreed to additional PFAS reduction measures that would reportedly help control groundwater-related impacts of the toxic chemicals from Chemours' Fayetteville Works site in Bladen County.
“CFPUA respects the court’s decision and will consult with its legal counsel to discuss next steps. We continue to believe that all North Carolinians affected by contamination from Chemours' industrial site are entitled to equivalent relief,” CFPUA stated in a news release about Monday’s decision.
CFPUA officials said the judge’s decision does not affect its ongoing lawsuit in federal court seeking damages from Chemours and Deupont, including the costs to build and operate additional filters at Sweeney Water Treatment Plant that will effectively treat PFAS in raw water from the Cape Fear River.
