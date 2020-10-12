First Alert Forecast: temperature ups and down amid a mostly dry pattern

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday! Tonight, temperatures will stay above normal, mainly in the upper 60s, as clouds will act like a blanket and trap the heating of the day. Your First Alert Forecast features a toasty Tuesday on tap across the Cape Fear Region. Expect high temperatures mainly in the lower and middle 80s under variable clouds and a low chance for a stray shower.
A strong cold front is the lead actor in your extended First Alert Forecast. The front will replace above-average temperatures for rest of the work week with below-average ones by the weekend. A risk of a gusty shower or storm accompanies the front Friday but it is too early to gauge that risk or add more specifics.
A risk of a gusty shower or storm accompanies the front Friday but it is too early to gauge that risk or add more specifics.
