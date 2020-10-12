Columbus County man arrested after refusing to stop, car chase ended in wreck

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A man who failed to stop when requested by Columbus County Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday October 8, led them on a car chase that crossed the border into South Carolina and ended in a crash on Log Cabin Road in Horry County.
The traffic stop was initiated on Swamp Fox Highway East after detectives spotted a dark Ford Mustang speed onto the highway. When they ran the registration plate, they found the registration and the vehicle did not match and the registration plate was revoked.
After the vehicle did not stop, detectives pursued the vehicle as it continued into South Carolina where the Horry County Police and South Carolina Highway Patrol joined the chase.
Detectives used a rolling roadblock to slow the vehicle on Log Cabin Road; while trying to avoid the roadblock, the driver of the vehicle struck a patrol vehicle, lost control and crashed.
The driver, identified as Amos Earl Strickland, 62, of Tabor City, was transported to hospital and is in stable condition.
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office charged Strickland with Felony Flee to elude Law Enforcement.
