CFCC to offer new historic preservation construction program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College, in partnership with the nonprofit Historic Wilmington Foundation, will offer a new certification program focused on repairing and maintaining historic buildings in the Wilmington area.
Offered through the Workforce Training program at CFCC, Intro to Historic Preservation is the first of three 96-hour courses that will allow students to earn a certificate in Historic Preservation Construction.
“Wilmington’s built history makes this city extraordinary,” says Beth Rutledge, HWF Executive Director. “Training more contractors who understand how to work with old buildings helps to strengthen our local job market and ensure a strong future for our historic homes and businesses.”
Registration has begun for the first course, Intro to Historic Construction, and the class will meet twice a week at the CFCC North Campus in the evenings from January 12 through April 29, 2021.
The hands-on program will cover topics such as wooden window repair, masonry, roofing, and sustainability. Guest speakers will include experts on the architecture of Wilmington, and understanding historic districts.
“The preservation of our historic buildings is so important,” adds Jim Morton, CFCC President. “Helping our citizens learn to restore and maintain these structures is vital to Wilmington’s economy and to our community’s story. CFCC is proud to partner with Historic Wilmington Foundation to provide this unique opportunity to our students.”
CFCC officials say the curriculum is the only one of its kind within 150 miles.
