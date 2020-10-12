Brunswick Sheriff’s Office warns of scams targeting residents

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County is warning residents of multiple ongoing scams that have recently been reported to law enforcement.
“Two scams that have been reported to us recently are the “grandparents scam” and the Publishers Clearing House scam. In both scams, the caller asks the victim to send money,” according to a Facebook Post from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. “Always be wary of anyone asking for money or personal information over the phone or internet. It is almost always some sort of scam. And a good rule of thumb - if it sounds too good to be true, it likely is!”
The so-called grandparents scams the individuals will pretend to be grandchildren in need of money.
“In grandparent scams, scammers pose as panicked grandchildren in trouble, calling or sending messages urging you to wire money immediately. They’ll say they need cash to help with an emergency – like paying a hospital bill or needing to leave a foreign country. They pull at your heartstrings so they can trick you into sending money before you realize it’s a scam,” according to the Federal Trade Commission.
The Publishers Clearing House scam tricks people into thinking they have won a sweepstakes.
“The scam starts with a call or letter saying you’ve won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes. But to collect your prize, they say, you need to send money to pay for fees and taxes. Typically you’ll be asked to send money by Western Union or MoneyGram, or by getting a reloadable card or gift card. Scammers ask you to pay these ways because it’s nearly impossible to trace the money — and you’ll almost never get it back,” according to the FTC.
