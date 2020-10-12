Brunswick Sheriff’s Office warns of scams targeting residents

“Two scams that have been reported to us recently are the “grandparents scam” and the Publishers Clearing House scam. In both scams, the caller asks the victim to send money,” according to a Facebook Post from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. “Always be wary of anyone asking for money or personal information over the phone or internet. It is almost always some sort of scam. And a good rule of thumb - if it sounds too good to be true, it likely is!”