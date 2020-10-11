YWCA Lower Cape Fear Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Monday, the YWCA Lower Cape Fear will celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day.
According to a press release, the YWCA Lower Cape Fear wrote and submitted proclamations to the City of Wilmington and New Hanover County to declare Oct. 12 Indigenous Peoples Day. Both were approved. The press release says this is the first time the city and the county have recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
“The YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear serves the people located within the Lower Cape Fear region,” reads YWCA’s Land Acknowledgment. "This land once thrived with life from Indigenous peoples, known today as the Cape Fear Indians and the Waccamaw Siouan Indian People. Living in established settlements along the Cape Fear River and Lake Waccamaw, along with many other established sites in the region. We need to protect and honor the history of these places.
“Indigenous people are not relics of the past, they are still here continuing to demonstrate their talents and gifts amidst a backdrop of ongoing colonialism and oppression. They are worth celebrating. We hope our land acknowledgment statement will inspire others to stand with us in solidarity with native nations.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.