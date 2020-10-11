YWCA Lower Cape Fear Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day Monday

“The YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear serves the people located within the Lower Cape Fear region,” reads YWCA’s Land Acknowledgment. "This land once thrived with life from Indigenous peoples, known today as the Cape Fear Indians and the Waccamaw Siouan Indian People. Living in established settlements along the Cape Fear River and Lake Waccamaw, along with many other established sites in the region. We need to protect and honor the history of these places.