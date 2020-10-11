4-year-old boy struck by vehicle in Holly Springs dies of injuries

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WRAL) - A four-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle and rushed to an area hospital Saturday evening has passed away.
WRAL’s Aaron Thomas reports the incident happened on Carolina Town Lane in the Holly Glen neighborhood, not too far from Holly Springs High School. Witnesses said there were 10-15 children playing outside when one of them was struck by a truck delivering chairs. The driver of the vehicle said they did not see the child.
Town of Holly Springs officials made the announcement of the boy’s death in a press release just before 10 p.m. Saturday.
