Person injured in Horry County officer-involved shooting dies, coroner says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A person involved in an incident that resulted in an officer-involved shooting in Horry County last week has died, according to officials.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said the person involved in Friday’s shooting in the Burgess area died from a gunshot wound at the hospital. That person was identified as 41-year-old Sylvia Kirchner, of the Burgess area.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said officers with the Horry County Police Department responded to a welfare check Friday morning at Myerlee Drive, just outside of Myrtle Beach city limits.
SLED added the suspect presented a firearm at officers during a confrontation before they were shot.
No officers were injured in the incident, according to HCPD.
SLED said the investigation is ongoing.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.