Pender County food pantries in need of donations

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Food pantries in Hampstead and Burgaw are in need of donations as they work to supply the needs of more families during the pandemic.
New Estuary Home Care, New York Corner Deli, and Matter More Coffee have partnered to replenish 4C’s Food Pantry in Hampstead and the PCCS Food Pantry in Burgaw.
They are hosting a fall food drive from Oct. 19 through Oct. 23.
Some items they are looking for include:
- Oats
- Stuffing
- Grits
- Hearty soups
- Mac and cheese
- Spaghetti and spaghetti sauce
- Cake mix
- Corned Hash
You can drop off your donations at New York Corner Deli in Surf City from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m, Matter More Coffee in Hampstead from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m, or New Estuary Home Care at Kiwanis Park on Oct. 19 through Oct. 21 from 5 p.m until 7 p.m.
For more information call 910-541-1160.
