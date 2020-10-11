Leaders from both NHC political parties share message on vandalism and theft of campaign signs

“Political signage is one way that candidates increase their name recognition, which is always beneficial for candidates, and we both support vigorous competition,” the release read. “We both oppose vandalism and the theft of political signs. This behavior has no place in this election. We each urge members of our own party to refrain from vandalism and theft of political signs because it is illegal and invites needless cycles of retribution. We look forward to the completion of this election cycle when we will learn the verdict of the voters.”