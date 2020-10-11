Lara Trump heads to Wilmington to host ‘MAGA’ event Wednesday

By WECT Staff | October 11, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT - Updated October 11 at 6:06 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - President Donald Trump’s daughter in law Lara Trump is heading to Wilmington next week to campaign for the president, she is hosting a ‘Make America Great Again!’ event on Wednesday.

“Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. today announced Lara Trump will host a ‘Make America Great Again!’ event in Wilmington, North Carolina on Wednesday, October 14th at 6:00 pm EDT. At this event, Lara Trump will share President Donald J. Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda,” according to a press release from the Trump Campaign.

The event is taking place at the New Hanover County Republican Party and doors will open at 5 p.m., tickets can be found online.

