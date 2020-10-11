First Alert Forecast: Delta’s remnants to bring heavy showers and storms Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. The remnants of Delta will moisten and energize the atmosphere over the Carolinas to start off the week. Odds for showers in the Cape Fear Region will grow from 60% Sunday to 70% Sunday night and drop off to 40% Monday. The risk for severe thunderstorms and poor-drainage flooding will be low but not zero this weekend. Please stay alert.
Temperatures will bounce around the 70s during the day Sunday as clouds and downpours limit any surge in temperatures. Ahead of our next cold front slated for midweek, temps will climb to the lower and middle 80s as more sun and southerly breezes remain.
Elsewhere in the tropics, storm development is not expected through the early week. The end of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is November 30.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here or a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose on your WECT Weather App.
