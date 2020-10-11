First Alert Forecast: Delta’s remnants to bring heavy showers and storms Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. The remnants of Delta will moisten and energize the atmosphere over the Carolinas to start off the week. Odds for showers in the Cape Fear Region will grow from 60% Sunday to 70% Sunday night and drop off to 40% Monday. The risk for severe thunderstorms and poor-drainage flooding will be low but not zero this weekend. Please stay alert.