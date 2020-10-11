First Alert Forecast: Delta remnants pass through the Carolinas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! The remnants of Delta will moisten and energize the atmosphere over the Carolinas this afternoon and evening. There is a low risk for severe weather across the Cape Fear Region with the main threats being strong damaging wind gusts or a discrete rotating cell. Please stay alert! Odds for showers in the Cape Fear Region: 70% Sunday night and drop off to 30-40% Monday.
Ahead of our next cold front slated for midweek, temperatures will climb to the lower and middle 80s Monday and Tuesday. Seasonable afternoon highs return Wednesday through Friday before a big cool down next weekend! Expect unseasonably cool highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 50s, possibly 40s further inland.
Elsewhere in the tropics, tropical development is not expected at least through early next week. The end of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is November 30. Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here or a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose on your WECT Weather App. And thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team.
