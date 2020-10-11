Films announced for 2020 Cucalorus Film Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Films for Cucalorus 26 have been announced.
For the 2020 film festival in Wilmington, there are a total of 95 films lined up. There are documentaries, narrative features, short films, and short blocks. Selections include ‘The Passing On’ produced by NC filmmaker Lana Darland and Megan Daniel, Carla Foret’s experimental feature ‘Conjeo (Rabbit)’, and Danny Madden’s debut feature ‘Beast Beast’.
The event is taking place virtually and through a drive-in Nov. 11-25.
To look at the entire film line-up and to get more details about the festival, click here.
