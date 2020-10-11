1 dead after crews respond to overturned boat on Intracoastal Waterway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -- A 27-year-old has died following a boating accident on the Intracoastal Waterway near Silvers Creek.
The Horry County Deputy Coroner says he’s from Murrells Inlet and died of injuries sustained in that boating accident.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to an overturned boat call on the Intracoastal Waterway near Silvers Creek, past Bucksport Marina.
Coast Guard, MIGC and SCDNR were also dispatched at 4:45 p.m.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were investigating with a dive team.
