Wilmington Police Department hosts drive-through demo day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Saturday, officers of the Wilmington Police Department gathered in the parking lot of Port City Community Church to observe Faith and Blue Weekend.
The weekend celebration is observed nationally and aims to unite law enforcement and churches across the country.
WPD’s mounted unit, SABLE helicopter crew, SWAT team, K-9 unit and the bomb squad were among the special teams in attendance.
In years past, families were able to interact with the vehicles and pet the service animals, this year visitors had to stay in their cars and drive through each booth.
Chief Donny Williams says the drive- through format was a great way to interact with the community, show off their resources and still keep everyone safe.
“We just want them to know that we are there to help them, we’re not an occupying force. Right now lawn enforcement is being vilified by the actions of some officers-- not all of us and this is just a great opportunity to showcase what the men and women of the Wilmington Police Department do on a daily basis,”said Chief Williams.
