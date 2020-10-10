'A good scare:' Panic Attack haunted attraction takes precautions against COVID-19

NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - Most people would agree 2020 has had plenty of scares, but the staff of Panic Attack have been working since the spring to make sure people get their fill of fun too this Halloween.
“2020 has been scary, but its been the bad scare. We’re trying to give them that good scare, that fun scare, that they’re going to enjoy with their friends and family,” said owner Eric Pino.
While the attraction is set on keeping you guessing whats around the corner, they’re not taking any risks with safety.
Actors temperatures are checked when they arrive, everyone must wear masks, there’s distancing signs placed in line and there’s a daily disinfecting of all the surfaces on the grounds with vital oxide, a chemical EPA approved to kill the coronavirus.
They’ve also changed how they scare their guests, doing away with elements that would touch your face and capitalizing on group scares and the use of motion- activated animatronics.
“There’s nothing like seeing the parents get scared while the kids sit there and laugh. I mean it gives them something to do as a family and groups of friends get some out of the house makes it feel like it’s normal again,” said owner Eric Pino.
This year they’ve added a new cut throat cove pirate area where guests walk through a voodoo shack infested with sharks to enter Scull Island where you end up in a cave full of treasures with a sinister surprise.
“We do it really just because we love Halloween and it’s something fun for us to do. But we also love seeing the customers, the joy that they get out of it as well,” said Pino.
The attraction runs through the month of October and you can get your tickets online here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.