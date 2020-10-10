First Alert Forecast: moisture from Delta spreads toward the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday! Your weekend forecast features an increasing chance of showers and storms as the remnant moisture from Delta drifts into the Carolinas. Odds in the Cape Fear Region will grow from 30% Saturday night to 70% Sunday and Sunday night and 40% Monday morning. The risk for severe thunderstorms and poor-drainage flooding will be low but not zero this weekend. Please stay alert!
Expect an improving and cooling trend through the week ahead. Shower chances will range from 10-20% - enjoy the dryness! Tuesday will feature above normal temperatures in the middle 80s. Seasonable days return midweek with highs in the upper 70s. Future signs point to another cool down next weekend with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 50s.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here or a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose on your WECT Weather App.
