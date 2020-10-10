First Alert Forecast: moisture from Delta spreads toward the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday! Your weekend forecast features an increasing chance of showers and storms as the remnant moisture from Delta drifts into the Carolinas. Odds in the Cape Fear Region will grow from 30% Saturday night to 70% Sunday and Sunday night and 40% Monday morning. The risk for severe thunderstorms and poor-drainage flooding will be low but not zero this weekend. Please stay alert!