Citing poor communication, Carolina Beach developer requests more than $40,000 from the town

“In closing, we would like the Council to respectfully remember RGL Development, Inc., Terry Greer and Beau Long, are not Publix or Food Lion with deep pockets for development. Nor are they outsiders of the community, these are two long-term residents of the Town of Carolina Beach investing in and providing services for the Town of Carolina Beach and their residents. There are 24 units within the CB Business Park. All these units are going to require upfit permits and all of these units are going to contribute to the property taxes for the Town of Carolina Beach. We would like the Town to consider the reimbursement of $43,439 from the economic development fund or capital improvement fund. RGL through executing this project has invested well over $250k into the Town’s water and sewer infrastructure, permit fees, and will be contributing as well with future permit fees and property taxes,” the request from the developer’s reads.