Brunswick County sees spike in COVID-19 cases, identifies one new death

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past week with 114 new positive test results bringing the county overall total to 1,839 cases as of Oct. 9. That figure is double the average of positive cases in the three previous weeks.
Of those cases 1,556 of them are considered to be recovered, 244 are isolating, 11 are hospitalized, and there have been 28 deaths, according to Brunswick County.
“This is not necessarily an unexpected trend; Health Services saw a 17.5% increase in new cases in September compared to the end of August. Based on experiences following the transition to new phases under Governor Roy Cooper’s executive orders, Health Services typically expects to see some increase in new cases. North Carolina entered Phase 3 this past Friday at 5 p.m. and will remain in that phase until at least Friday, Oct. 23,” the county said in a press release.
There are also three ongoing outbreaks at congregate living settings.
“Health Services is also responding to ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at three congregate living settings to date. The department identified an outbreak this week at Leland House, a residential living setting, involving one employee and two residents who received positive test results. Health Services is in regular communication with management at these facilities to provide guidance, examine the facility’s infection control processes and assist in any staffing or supply needs,” according to the press release.
Over the past four weeks new cases ranged from approximately 50-70, the county provided the following numbers for comparison.
- Oct. 3-9: 114 new cases
- Sept. 26-Oct. 2: 51 new cases
- Sept. 19-25: 72 new cases
- Sept. 12-18: 48 new cases
“As more places reopen, people become more active in public, increasing the risk of exposure to or spread of the virus—often asymptomatically,” Health Services Director Cris Harrelson said. “In highlighting these trends, we want to help people make the right decisions for their personal health and to stress how important it is that we all keep following the Three Ws, regardless of what phase the state is in.”
Unfortunately, the county also identified another new death on Oct. 9. The victim was in the 65-years and older age range and had underlying health issues, the individual was a resident of the Autumn Care of Shallotte nursing home.
