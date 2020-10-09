WPD to host “Drive-thru Demo Day”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’ve ever wanted to see what equipment the Wilmington Police Department uses to protect your community, now is your chance. The department is hosting what it calls a drive-thru demo day.
The event will be held Saturday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Port City Community Church at 250 Division Dr.
Officers with the Wilmington Police Department will demonstrate how they use M-ATV’s and the Bearcat, the armored vehicle used by the SWAT team. K9′s will also showoff what they do with their handlers. Mounted units will also be at the event.
“We are doing this as part of Faith & Blue Weekend, which encourages law enforcement agencies, houses of worship, and community members to meet for socially-distanced events that break down barriers,” Williams said. "I will also be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., so this is a chance for many members of the community to meet me in-person for the first time since I was appointed chief.
It is open to the public but everyone is asked to stay inside their vehicles for social distancing purposes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since COVID-19 started, we’ve had to change how we engage with the community," Chief Williams said. "We do a lot more things online and over the phone, and we’ve been missing that crucial in-person piece, so a drive-thru Demo Day allows us to engage with people face-to-face without having to sacrifice anyone’s safety. It’s also just fun. This is a chance to come out and see some cool equipment, and our animals, our new bomb dog, and learn a little more about your local police department.”
