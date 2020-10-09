WPD to host “Drive-thru Demo Day”

“Since COVID-19 started, we’ve had to change how we engage with the community," Chief Williams said. "We do a lot more things online and over the phone, and we’ve been missing that crucial in-person piece, so a drive-thru Demo Day allows us to engage with people face-to-face without having to sacrifice anyone’s safety. It’s also just fun. This is a chance to come out and see some cool equipment, and our animals, our new bomb dog, and learn a little more about your local police department.”