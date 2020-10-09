Wilmington police: Woman charged after argument ends in stabbing Thursday night

Alexandria Wilbourn (Source: NHCSO)
By WECT Staff | October 9, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT - Updated October 9 at 10:32 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An argument in Wilmington Thursday night ended in a stabbing, according to police officials.

Alexandria Marie Wilbourn, 39, was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

A spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department said Wilbourn got into an argument with a 27-year-old man in the 900 block of North 30th Streeet around 6:05 p.m.

The argument escalated and Wilbourn allegedly stabbed the man, police said. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wilbourn remains in jail under no bond.

