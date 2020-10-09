Two-month traffic shift planned for Market Street in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NCDOT is planning to shift traffic on Market Street for about two months as part of an ongoing construction project.
Traffic is scheduled to shift west between Amaryllis Drive and just south of Alexander Road the morning of Oct. 11, narrowing the existing lanes of Market Street. During the temporary closure, the southern access point of Alexander Road will be closed.
The shift is expected to last through mid-December to allow contract crews to safely install a 96-inch storm drainpipe.
This construction is part of a larger project to relieve congestion and improve safety on Market Street.
Construction expected to be complete in early 2023.
