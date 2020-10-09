Porters Neck Elementary School Counselor gives insight into lasting impacts of virtual learning

“The great realization of 2020 is some of those positive things, like we can sit and slow down and have dinner together. We can sit, we can slow down and have the conversations of social emotional learning, like how do we respectfully disagree with someone?” explains Cross. “I think children are going to remember the amount of time they had to spend with who they live with and get to be close and play games and learn from the adults in their home, learn from their siblings that we wouldn’t have had time to do before because we all had our to-do lists."