The Port of Wilmington receives $16 million grant for improvements

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WECT) - A grant just over $16 million has been awarded to the Port of Wilmington by the Department of Transportation (DOT) Port Infrastructure Development Program, announced Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Richard Burr (R-NC) and Representative David Rouzer (R-NC) Friday.
The grant will fund improvements to the port including a new container gate to increase capacity using technology and innovation, therefore giving drivers improved access for quicker entry and exit. It will also allow the Port of Wilmington to streamline container traffic flow through the terminal and will free up additional storage space in the yard.
“North Carolina depends on our ports,” said Senator Burr. “This grant will allow the Port of Wilmington to utilize 21st century technologies to streamline its operations, expand its storage capacity, and grow North Carolina’s economy. I applaud the Department of Transportation for recognizing the importance of this project and its contribution to job creation and economic expansion in our state.”
Senator Tillis wrote a letter of support to the DOT Secretary earlier this year because he understands how crucial it is to invest in the port and advocate for improvements.
Representative Rouzer emphasized how critical the Port of Wilmington is as an economic driver for southeastern North Carolina and for connecting the area to other markets.
Details of the grant can be found here.
