As the pandemic rages on, more businesses close their doors in Wilmington

With limits on capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, restaurants are struggling to make ends meet; at the same time, many bars have not been allowed to welcome customers into their establishments since March, when North Carolina’s Phase 1 forced them to shut down. At the time, many thought the closures would be temporary. However, the state did not enter Phase 3 of reopening until Oct. 2. Under this phase, bars are only allowed to serve customers if they have outdoor seating and only at 30-percent capacity.