As the pandemic rages on, more businesses close their doors in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More restaurants and bars are succumbing to the economic challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
With limits on capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, restaurants are struggling to make ends meet; at the same time, many bars have not been allowed to welcome customers into their establishments since March, when North Carolina’s Phase 1 forced them to shut down. At the time, many thought the closures would be temporary. However, the state did not enter Phase 3 of reopening until Oct. 2. Under this phase, bars are only allowed to serve customers if they have outdoor seating and only at 30-percent capacity.
Over the past few days, three downtown Wilmington establishments have announced plans to close.
According to a post on Facebook from the owners of The Foxes Boxes, the restaurant will close its doors on Oct. 31.
The restaurant, at 622 N 4th St., provided a space for countless community conversations on issues facing Wilmington and world. Owners Randy and Rachel Fox started a workforce development program out of the restaurant and the two had a commitment to social justice causes even before the protests over issues of inequality.
“We have been changed by this space and the people it has brought into our lives,” the businesses owners wrote on Facebook. “We will feel such a void when we lock the doors for the last time.”
This follows the announcement earlier this week from Tails Piano Bar, located at 115 S. Front St., which announced it could no longer survive.
“It is with a VERY heavy heart, that we announce the closing of TAILS Piano Bar,” the post stated. “We hung in there as long as we could financially, but sadly, the covid shutdown simply lasted too long.”
TAILS opened about two years ago and found a following from Wilmington’s theatre and arts community.
After 22 years in Wilmington, Dock Street Oyster Bar also announced this weekend will be its last.
In September, the National Restaurant Industry published a report that found nearly 1 in 6 restaurants (representing nearly 100,000 restaurants) closed either permanently or long-term and the industry was on track to lose $240 billion in sales by the end of the year.
The survey also found that 40-percent of operators thought it was unlikely their restaurant would be in business in another six months without additional relief packages from the federal government.
It’s unclear if that will happen before the November 3 election.
