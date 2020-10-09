Pair get prison time for assaulting woman, dog with bat during Columbus Co. home invasion

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two men are headed to prison after they used a baseball bat to assault a woman and her dog during a 2019 home invasion in Columbus County.
On Friday, Nathaneil Keith McPherson was sentenced in Superior Court to 58-82 months in prison followed by three years of supervised probation. He was also given a suspended sentence of 6-17 months. McPherson will also be required to perform 200 hours of community service at an animal shelter.
McPherson’s co-defendant, Tamagea Gilliam, was previously sentenced to prison for his role in the home invasion.
On Jan. 8, 2019, the two men, wearing hoodies and face coverings, broke into the victim’s home in the 5000 block of Andrew Jackson Highway South/US 76 sometime before midnight.
Prosecutors say they assaulted a 63-year-old woman and her dog with a baseball bat after she said she was going to get her gun.
The victim’s husband was in the living room, and was able to fight off the intruders by spraying them with a fire extinguisher.
Deputies responded and managed to locate both men who matched the descriptions provided by the victims. They also had evidence of the use of the fire extinguisher on their boots.
