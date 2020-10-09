NCDOT seeks public input for future of transportation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation launched an online survey Friday to seek public input into the state’s 30-year transportation plan.
This survey is the public’s last chance to comment and provide input on the state’s long-range transportation plan.
The draft NC Moves 2050 Plan was developed over the past two years with input from the public compiled through three surveys and an interactive map.
From now until November 9, North Carolina residents can complete the online survey to help the NCDOT prioritize draft recommendations including
- Increased safety policies
- Connections to technology-based transportation systems
- More access to transportation jobs
- Increased partnerships with schools and private sector innovators
- Improved bicycle and pedestrian accommodations
Click here for the NC Moves 2050 Plan survey; it takes about 15 minutes to complete.
More information about the plan can be found on the NCDOT website here.
