Missing Whiteville woman found dead, police say

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department is investigating after a missing woman was found dead on Wednesday.
According to a news release, officers received a missing person report after the family of Laura Mace were unable to contact her.
Whiteville police responded to a home on City Drive and found Mace dead.
The cause of her death is undetermined, the news release states.
No other details were released.
If you have any information, contact the Whiteville Police Department’s tip line at 910-642-5111
