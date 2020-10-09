First Alert Forecast: dangerous Delta approaching Gulf coast, weekend indirect impacts for the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Finally Friday! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast... the week will close out classic with seasonable temperatures growing into the upper 70s. The risk for a shower will remain low, near 10%, along with increasing clouds today and tonight. The cloud cover will act like a blanket keeping temperatures above normal tonight, mainly in the upper 60s.
Turning to the tropics: Hurricane Delta is the only named system in the Atlantic Basin and it is monstrous. Delta will maintain it’s size and strength as it plows northward through the Gulf of Mexico through the day Friday. A Louisiana landfall near already vulnerable Lake Charles is likely Friday evening, the same area where Hurricane Laura made landfall a few weeks ago. Please keep this already battered coastline in your thoughts!
The remnants of Delta will moisten and energize the atmosphere over the Carolinas through the weekend and into early next week. Odds for showers in the Cape Fear Region will grow from 30% Saturday to 60% Sunday and 40% Monday. The risk for severe thunderstorms and poor-drainage flooding will be low but not zero this weekend. Please stay alert.
