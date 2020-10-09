Find all the fall feels in October’s ‘Our State’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month’s Our State magazine shows off some of the best spots across North Carolina for fall foliage.
The magazine even includes a leaf guide to help you plan your travels to take in the vibrant colors of the season.
Features inside the magazine help you get a taste of fall too.
“One of the southernmost makers of maple syrup is in Ashe County, up at the mountains near Warrenville,” said Jeremy Markovich, from Our State. “It’s Waterfall Farm. This always astounds me. It takes 60 gallons of sap to make 1 gallon of maple syrup. It takes a lot to make very little. So, if you’re having waffles and pancakes or French toast, think about that as you’re putting on that syrup.”
The magazine also includes 31 ways to enjoy apples for the 31 days of the month.
Plus, the winners of the Made in NC competition are revealed this month. They include a Leland knife maker - Nicholas Nichols Knives. The handles of the knives are made out of reclaimed teak wood from the deck of the North Carolina Battleship, which was replaced in the early 1990s.
All of the winners can be found at OurState.com.
