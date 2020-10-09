Find all the fall feels in October’s ‘Our State’

“One of the southernmost makers of maple syrup is in Ashe County, up at the mountains near Warrenville,” said Jeremy Markovich, from Our State. “It’s Waterfall Farm. This always astounds me. It takes 60 gallons of sap to make 1 gallon of maple syrup. It takes a lot to make very little. So, if you’re having waffles and pancakes or French toast, think about that as you’re putting on that syrup.”